AJ Dillon gets into back-and-forth with top sports mascot over viral video

AJ Dillon apparently wants another mascot’s fade.

The Green Bay Packers back went viral this weekend for a video that showed him turning a local sports mascot into puree. As part of a celebrity softball event, Dillon did a football drill with “King Elvis the First” (a minor league baseball mascot for the Kenosha Kingfish) and ran the poor mascot over, sending him into the next life.

You can see the viral video here.

Benny the Bull of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls (one of the best-known mascots around) responded to the video in a tweet. “Personally I wouldn’t let that slide,” tweeted Benny.

Personally I wouldn’t let that slide — Benny (@bennythebull) July 17, 2022

Dillon then hit back by challenging Benny to a piece of him. The 24-year-old running back tweeted Benny a GIF that read, “any time, any place.”

Dillon is a 247-pound professional bulldozer in pads, so Benny should probably be careful about what tree he barks up. Granted, Benny has experience going after some much taller pro athletes.