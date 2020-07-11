Report: AJ Green long-term contract extension with Bengals unlikely

The Cincinnati Bengals placed the franchise tag on wide receiver A.J. Green in March, and the sides have until July 15 to reach a long-term contract extension. One reporter does not believe such a deal will get done.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Saturday that not only has Green not signed his tender yet, but that a long-term deal is unlikely.

Franchise tag updates on Dak Prescott (Cowboys aren’t worried), Chris Jones (progress?) and A.J. Green (Bengals not overly optimistic) pic.twitter.com/7FHXVmo1S6 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 11, 2020

“He has not signed the tag,” Fowler said. “I’ve talked with some sources involved. They don’t know if he’s going to, or if a long-term deal is going to get done. They don’t sound overly optimistic in Cincinnati that their best pass-catcher will be locked up long-term. They expect that he will play this year on the tag.”

Green did not play last season due to an ankle injury and only played in nine games in 2018 after injuring his toe. The 31-year-old would be set to make just under $18 million under the franchise tag.

Though he did not seem highly motivated to play for the Bengals amid a terrible 2-14 season last year, Green seems more excited about teaming with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.