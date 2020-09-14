AJ Green has high praise for Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals seem pretty happy with Joe Burrow’s NFL debut, as does one of the team’s key offensive figures.

Wide receiver A.J. Green came away very impressed with Burrow’s first game in the league, adding that he feels the team has drafted someone special.

A.J. Green: "Saw a lot in Joe leading that last drive. Just had a bad call. He didn't play like a rookie or act like a rookie. That guy don't flinch." "We've got a special one in Joe." #Bengals — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 13, 2020

Burrow threw a pretty terrible interception in the fourth quarter with his team in field goal range. He didn’t let it impact him at all, shaking it off to lead the team into field goal range upon getting the ball back to set up what should have been a game-tying kick.

Burrow went 23/36 for 193 yards with an interception. He also scored a touchdown in a somewhat surprising way.