AJ Green responds to talk that he wants to be traded

A.J. Green has been understandably frustrated with his lack of production this season, and a clip of him sitting on the sideline during last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens led many to believe he wants to be traded. The star wide receiver says that is not the case.

Green has just 14 catches through five games this season. He did not catch a pass in the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to the Ravens, and cameras appeared to catch him saying “just trade me” while sitting on the bench.

I’m not a professional lip reader but does he say “just trade me” at the end of this? #Bengals pic.twitter.com/Yh6jxSmx1J — Kyle Smith (@Kyle_Smith1087) October 11, 2020

Green admitted to reporters on Thursday that he has been frustrated this year, but he denied saying the Bengals should trade him. The 32-year-old said he hopes to remain in Cincinnati through the trade deadline.

A.J. Green, on if he wants to be here after the trade deadline: "Yeah, of course." Said he believes they're building something special in Cincinnati and wants to be a part of the team. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 15, 2020

In addition to the “trade me” clip, Green also appeared to make zero effort to tackle Marcus Peters following an interception last week. It looked like Green was intentionally running away from the play, which you can see below:

Green said Thursday that the lack of effort was out of character for him and he “just can’t put that out there.”

Even if the Bengals want to trade Green, it won’t be easy. The seven-time Pro Bowler is making more than $18 million this season under the franchise tag, and he is clearly no longer the same player. Green had great things to say about Joe Burrow, but he has not been a reliable target for the rookie thus far.