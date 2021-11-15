Al Michaels had perfect gambling reference at end of ‘Sunday Night Football’

Al Michaels delivered a fun gambling reference late in the game on “Sunday Night Football.”

The legendary NBC announcer was chatting with his broadcasting partner Cris Collinsworth with about 2:30 left in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 41-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Michaels knows that those who are tuned in to a blowout game late typically have a vested interested due to gambling, such as the spread or over/under. However, neither gambling lines were at stake during the blowout.

“We’re in Vegas, I wish I could tell you that something was in play. But this game is over. We know it’s been over, with a capital “O.” And the cover. You know what I’m talking about!” Michaels said.

The way Michaels is able to relate to the viewers, and understand what they’re watching for, is part of his charm and what makes him so great. But one of the funny aspects of this is that unlike when Michaels would slip in his gambling allusions 10 years ago, the NFL is no longer afraid of gambling. They have not just embraced it, they are openly invested in it and promoting it. That makes Michaels’ sly approach somewhat outdated, but still very much enjoyable.

Photo: Aug 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Network television commentator Al Michaels before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

H/T Will Brinson