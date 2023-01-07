Al Michaels has incredible halftime tradition

Does Al Michaels really eat an entire meal during commercial breaks or at halftime? Those rumors have been floating around for years and on Thursday during an appearance on Pardon My Take, Kirk Herbstreit confirmed them.

“This dude,” Herbstreit began. “We get to halftime, I assume it’s him, he’s got steak, shrimp, he doesn’t touch the mashed potatoes. And they’ve got like real silverware and a plate, and you only have eight minutes in halftime in the NFL, but as soon as halftime’s over, headphones are off, back behind the screen, and they’ve got a table set.

“It’s like fine dining for eight minutes, and it’ just, he’s eating and talking, and it blew me away.”

Herbstreit said the only thing Michaels is missing is the candle, which he intends to bring with him next year.

But there are some limits to Michaels’ fine-dining experience. For example, he hates vegetables and refuses to eat them. In fact, servers who deliver them to Michaels do so at their own peril.

“If a vegetable gets near him, he’ll put a fork through your hand,” Herbstreit said. “He doesn’t eat vegetables of any kind.”

It’s surf and turf only for the picky Michaels.