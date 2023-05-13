Al Michaels has funny warning about 1 game on NFL schedule

Al Michaels will once again do play-by-play for Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” broadcasts in 2023, and he had a pretty stern warning about one game on his broadcast schedule.

Michaels will do a 16-game slate for Amazon, including the league’s first Black Friday broadcast on Nov. 24. That game will see the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins, which reminded Michaels of the last time he called a Thanksgiving game at the Meadowlands.

“Last time I did a Thanksgiving game in the Meadowlands, butt fumble! Look out ahead,” Michaels told Jimmy Traina of SI.

Michaels’ Black Friday broadcast will be just over 11 years to the day of the infamous New York Jets play. Those involved can see the humor in it now, but in many ways, that play still dogs the Jets over a decade later.

If anything similar happens to the Jets this November, their season will probably have gone horribly wrong. Their acquisition of Aaron Rodgers has them viewed as Super Bowl contenders, so the game should be a meaningful one.