Mark Sanchez shares funny tweet about ‘Butt Punt’

Mark Sanchez’s Twitter account had a funny reaction on Sunday to a big blunder in the Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills game.

The Dolphins were leading 21-17 with 1:37 left and they were punting from just in front of their end zone. Without much space to operate, punter Thomas Morstead kicked the ball into the rear of his protector. The play resulted in a safety.

The play was immediately being nicknamed the “Butt Punt.”

Sanchez reacted appropriately.

“Woah… stay out of my lane bro @thomasmorstead,” the person running Sanchez’s Twitter account tweeted.

Sanchez, of course, was an infamous part of the “Butt Fumble.” He was the quarterback of the New York Jets in 2012 when he ran into a teammate and lost a fumble on a disastrous Thursday night loss to the Patriots.

10 years later, people still haven’t forgotten about Sanchez’s infamous play. But at least the NFL broadcaster now has some company.