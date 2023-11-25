Al Michaels was repulsed by monstrous sandwich Amazon served him

Al Michaels is known for having quite the appetite. But the Amazon Prime announcer was not touching the sandwich served up to him during the Black Friday broadcast between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

Michaels called the Dolphins’ 34-13 win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Michaels and partner Kirk Herbstreit were served a massive sandwich during the broadcast called “The Wedge Buster.” The creation made by renowned chef David Chang was a hodgepodge of Thanksgiving leftovers.

“I worked seven years with John Madden and we had turducken. I might have to duck this. .. Oh come on, get out of town. David, thank you, sort of,” said Michaels as he inspected the sandwich.

Al Michaels ain't eating that sandwich "Gonna have to duck this… David thank you, sort of" pic.twitter.com/xSxrbaE1Zq — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) November 24, 2023

Michaels is famous for eating full meals during halftime and commercial breaks whenever he calls games. He’s also known for never eating vegetables, which explains Herbstreit’s comments about “green stuff” in the sandwich.

Chang did get some rave reviews for his sandwich from Dolphins Tyreek Hill and Christian Wilkins after the game.

Christian Wilkins is loving his postgame #BlackFridayNFL snack, courtesy of @davidchang. pic.twitter.com/KLDLH06FEx — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 24, 2023

Chang may have won over the Dolphins players, but he probably won’t be catering any of Michaels’ house parties anytime soon.