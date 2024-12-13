Al Michaels teased Matthew Stafford about his endorsement deal

Al Michaels had a little fun with Matthew Stafford this week.

Michaels was on the call for the “Thursday Night Football” game on Amazon between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Prior to Amazon going to the booth for an introduction from Michaels and analyst Kirk Herbstreit, Amazon put together a mashup of several clips to build up to the game. One of the clips showed an exchange between Michaels and Stafford that took place during a production meeting interview between them. It was during that conversation where Michaels joked with Stafford.

“I’m in the market for a new mattress. What are you suggesting?” Michaels asked Stafford as a joke.

“Sleep Number I think, big guy,” Stafford said in response.

Of course, that was Michaels joking about Stafford’s endorsement deal with Sleep Number. It’s hard to watch an NFL game without seeing one of the ads of Stafford and his wife promoting Sleep Number beds.

Stafford likes his side firm, while his wife likes her side soft. He also likes to sleep cool, and she likes to sleep even cooler. Didn’t you know?