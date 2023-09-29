 Skip to main content
Al Michaels does not sound excited for next ‘Thursday Night Football’ matchup

September 28, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Al Michaels on the field

Aug 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Network television commentator Al Michaels before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Al Michaels does not appear to be enthused over his next “Thursday Night Football” assignment. It’s hard to blame him given the matchup.

Amazon Prime will broadcast the Chicago Bears taking on the Washington Commanders next Thursday. Michaels, as the TNF play-by-play announcer, promoted the upcoming Week 5 game during the broadcast of the Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers contest on Thursday night.

“Off to the nation’s capital next week. Bears-Commanders on ‘Thursday Night Football,'” said Michaels, followed by a palpable silence.

It’s a far cry from Michaels’ stance before the season, wherein he appeared genuinely excited about the “Thursday Night Football” slate this season.

In all fairness to the Commanders, they are 2-1 to start off the season. They just don’t carry as much name power as some other marquee franchises with star quarterbacks.

The Bears, however, have been putrid to begin the campaign, and they are currently regarded as the worst team in the league. At least Michaels doesn’t have to call Chicago’s Week 4 game.

