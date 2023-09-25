Everyone said the same thing about 1 upcoming Week 4 game

Both the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears got pulverized on Sunday. It’s safe to say that NFL fans are not exactly looking forward to the two squads facing off in Week 4.

The Bears took an absolute beating against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, trailing by as much as 41-0 before Patrick Mahomes was subbed out. To add to Chicago’s misery, Taylor Swift and all her Swifties were also actively rooting against them.

But the Bears’ loss pales in comparison to the Broncos’ humiliating 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins were just two points away from the most points scored by an NFL team in league history. But at least the Broncos scored double the Bears’ points, right?

NFL supporters don’t usually come to a consensus on social media. But it appears most have unanimously dubbed the Bears-Broncos matchup as potentially one of the worst in a long, long time.

The Bears play the Broncos next week in Chicago — WELCOME TO HELL — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 24, 2023

This might be the worst game in the history of sports pic.twitter.com/1KF2U0g21v — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 24, 2023

Broncos vs Bears next Sunday pic.twitter.com/aiqI032MU7 — Bryce 🎸 (@HamlerMileHigh) September 25, 2023

One X account suggested Broncos-Bears to receive a special time slot fitting of the anticipation for the contest.

Bears vs Broncos next week should be flexed to Tuesday Morning. — Bills Chat Podcast (@BillsChatPod) September 25, 2023

Some X users made note of the betting odds in the contest being indicative of just how brutal the matchup could potentially be.

The Broncos are two-point favorites over the Bears on the road next week — after losing by 50 points on Sunday. That says it all. — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) September 24, 2023

FanDuel has the Bears as a 3-point underdog next week… at home against a Broncos team that just lost by 50. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) September 24, 2023

The Broncos and Bears are two of just five remaining winless teams. A case could be made for their first three weeks being the worst two amongst the entire NFL. Perhaps the loser of their Week 4 matchup determines who truly has had the worst 2023 season thus far.