Sunday, September 24, 2023

Everyone said the same thing about 1 upcoming Week 4 game

September 24, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Russell Wilson in practice gear

Jun 13, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Both the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears got pulverized on Sunday. It’s safe to say that NFL fans are not exactly looking forward to the two squads facing off in Week 4.

The Bears took an absolute beating against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, trailing by as much as 41-0 before Patrick Mahomes was subbed out. To add to Chicago’s misery, Taylor Swift and all her Swifties were also actively rooting against them.

But the Bears’ loss pales in comparison to the Broncos’ humiliating 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins were just two points away from the most points scored by an NFL team in league history. But at least the Broncos scored double the Bears’ points, right?

NFL supporters don’t usually come to a consensus on social media. But it appears most have unanimously dubbed the Bears-Broncos matchup as potentially one of the worst in a long, long time.

One X account suggested Broncos-Bears to receive a special time slot fitting of the anticipation for the contest.

Some X users made note of the betting odds in the contest being indicative of just how brutal the matchup could potentially be.

The Broncos and Bears are two of just five remaining winless teams. A case could be made for their first three weeks being the worst two amongst the entire NFL. Perhaps the loser of their Week 4 matchup determines who truly has had the worst 2023 season thus far.

