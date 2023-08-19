Alabama lands commitment from son of ex-NFL first-rounder

After coaching the father at Alabama, Nick Saban is also now set to coach the son.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr, son of veteran NFL cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, revealed this week that he has committed to the Crimson Tide. Kirkpatrick Jr. also plays as a defensive back (though mainly as a safety) and is a three-star recruit in the 2024 class.

BREAKING: Class of 2024 Safety Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. tells me he has Committed to Alabama! The 6’0 190 S from Gadsden, AL chose the Crimson Tide over Missouri, Auburn, & others Is the son of former Alabama DB & 2012 NFL Draft 1st rounder Dre Kirkpatrick https://t.co/GEPLsEgLBf pic.twitter.com/4e7MZOT5H5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 18, 2023

ROLLTIDE 🐘❤️ — Dre Kirkpatrick jr (@KirkpatrickDre) August 19, 2023

The elder Kirkpatrick, 33, also played for Saban at Alabama. He was with the Crimson Tide from 2009-11, made two All-SEC teams, and was part of two of Alabama’s BCS national title teams (in the 2009 and 2011 seasons). Kirkpatrick was drafted in the first round by the Cincinnati Bengals and played 10 NFL seasons (but has been unsigned since the 2021 campaign).

With Kirkpatrick Jr. also committing to the Tide, Saban, Alabama’s head coach since 2007, now has his very first legacy player. We will have to see though if Kirkpatrick Jr. can talk trash to opposing receivers like his father.