Alan Williams resigns as defensive coordinator of Bears

Alan Williams’ tenure as the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears has come to an end.

Williams resigned from his position on Wednesday. The 53-year-old sent out a statement regarding his resignation.

“It is with great regret that I tender my resignation as the Defensive Coordinator of the Chicago Bears Football Club effective immediately,” Williams’ statement said.

“I am taking a step back to care of my health and my family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history. The McCaskey family is first-class and second to none. I would also like to thank Coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles for giving me the opportunity to come to Chicago. I would also like to thank President Kevin Warren, the coaches and players of which I value the relationships and camaraderie.

“I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again.”

Williams did not travel with the Bears to their Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Bucs, leading head coach Matt Eberflus to call the defensive plays. Williams missed the game due to what was termed “personal reasons.”

What’s interesting is Bears reporter Brad Biggs had said there was no indication that Williams’ absence had been due to health or family reasons.

Lot of speculation about the status of #Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams. I can tell you for the last 3 days we've been operating under the belief that his absence has not been related to health or a family matter. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 20, 2023

That runs contrary to Williams’ statement.

A former running back at William & Mary and college teammate of Mike Tomlin and Sean McDermott, Williams has coached in the NFL since 2001. He was in his second season as the Bears’ defensive coordinator. This was his second NFL defensive coordinator role, as he served as the Minnesota Vikings’ DC from 2012-2013.