Bears making interesting change for Week 2

The Chicago Bears won’t be sticking to the status quo for their Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Chicago’s defense was abysmal during their season opener against the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. The poor defensive showing was partly behind quarterback Jordan Love looking like prime Aaron Rodgers in his debut as the Packers’ starter. Love threw for 245 yards with 3 touchdowns as the Bears fell 38-20.

The Bears defense will have a different man calling the shots this Sunday. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams will not be traveling to Tampa Bay with the rest of the team. According to Bears insider Adam Hoge, Williams is out due to “personal reasons.”

Head coach Matt Eberflus will be calling the defense against the Buccaneers.

#Bears DC Alan Williams will not travel to Tampa this weekend because of personal reasons. Head coach Matt Eberflus will call the defense on Sunday. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) September 15, 2023

Prior to being named head coach of the Bears, Eberflus served four seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts. The 53-year-old is largely credited for turning around a poor Colts defense upon his arrival in Indy back in 2018.

The Bears’ defense isn’t the only culprit in their Week 1 loss. One Bears offensive player was also called out for his atrocious effort against the Packers.

Chicago will to lock in on both ends if they hope to avoid a 0-2 hole to begin the season.