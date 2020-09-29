Aldon Smith a different player with Cowboys thanks to extra weight

Aldon Smith is back in the NFL after not playing since 2015, and he has picked up where he left off.

The Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman leads the NFL with four sacks in three games. He has 20 tackles and six quarterback hits too.

Some fans may have noticed a beefier-looking Smith on the field. That’s because the 31-year-old is heavier than when he last played.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan said Monday that Smith weighs 20-25 pounds more now than when he previously played.

Smith is listed at 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds. He may weigh even more than that.

Smith was the No. 11 overall draft pick by the 49ers in 2011 and had 33.5 sacks over his first two seasons. Staying on the field became a challenge thereafter due to legal issues. Smith missed four seasons from 2016-2019 before returning.

Smith had numerous arrests, alcohol-related incidents, and domestic disputes. He even slept under a car when he hit rock bottom.

Smith has gotten sober, put on weight, is back in the NFL, and proving that he still is a top player.