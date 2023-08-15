Cause of death revealed for ex-NFL RB Alex Collins

The cause of death for former NFL running back Alex Collins has been revealed.

The Baltimore Ravens announced in a statement on Monday that Collins, who played for the team in 2017 and 2018, has died at the age of 28. No cause of death was given, but the Broward County Sheriff’s Office later said in a news release that Collins was involved in a motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.

Collins crashed his motorcycle into an SUV on Sunday night, according to police. The SUV was making a left turn when Collins hit the rear passenger side, causing him to go through a window and come to rest inside the vehicle. Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Collins was a fifth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2016. He spent one season with them and then got cut in 2017. The Ravens signed Collins after that, and he took off.

Collins started 22 regular season games for Baltimore between 2017-2018. He rushed for a career-best 973 yards and 6 touchdowns with the Ravens in 2017.

After two seasons with the Ravens, Collins returned to the Seahawks, for whom he played in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Collins rushed for 1,997 yards and 18 touchdowns during his NFL career.