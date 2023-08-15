 Skip to main content
Ex-Ravens RB Alex Collins dies – dead at 28

August 14, 2023
by Larry Brown
Alex Collins holding the ball

Dec 10, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins (34) runs on an eight yard touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins has died at the age of 28, the team announced on Monday.

The Ravens shared a statement via X:

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life,” the statement said.

Collins was a fifth-round pick by the Seahawks in 2016. He spent one season with them and then got cut in 2017. The Ravens signed Collins after that, and Collins took off.

Collins started 22 regular season games for Baltimore between 2017-2018. He rushed for a career-best 973 yards and 6 touchdowns with the Ravens in 2017.

After two seasons with the Ravens, Collins returned to the Seahawks, for whom he played in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Collins rushed for 1,997 yards and 18 touchdowns during his NFL career.

Prior the NFL, Collins starred at Arkansas, where he became just the fifth SEC player to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season three times.

We first wrote about Collins in 2013 after the interesting events surrounding his college commitment.

Collins was remembered fondly by Arkansas fans for his incredible play on 4th-and-25 against Ole Miss in 2015.

In addition to his play in football, Collins was known for his love of Irish dance.

Collins spent time with the Memphis Showboats of the USFL earlier this year.

