Alex Smith clarifies comments about Washington not wanting him

Alex Smith tried to smooth things over after some comments he made in an interview got blown out of proportion.

Smith did an interview with GQ for an article published on Tuesday. In the interview, Smith said that he threw a wrench into Washington’s plans last season by actually returning from his ugly leg injury. He said that the team didn’t want him there, pointing out how they put him on the PUP list and then IR, and never really gave him a shot.

Alex Smith says #WashingtonFootball "didn't want me there" in a GQ article. Pretty crazy quotes. pic.twitter.com/r2habMaT9L — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 23, 2021

Some people blew up the comments and even wondered whether they were an indication that Smith wanted out.

On Thursday, reporter JP Finlay said on his 106.7 The Fan radio show that Smith isn’t trying to force his way out.

“The message from the source I talked to close to Alex is that, listen, there’s no animosity towards the organization. None of those comments were meant to make anybody mad. He was simply telling the story of what happened,” Finlay said.

There really shouldn’t be an issue here. Nothing about what Smith said is untrue or inaccurate. Washington did not have Smith in their plans. They only fell into him after Dwayne Haskins was a disaster and Kyle Allen got hurt. He was the last option, and he proved to be the best one. However, any concerns about his durability were proven to be warranted, as Smith had serious calf issues.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC BY-SA 2.0