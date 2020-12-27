Here is why Alex Smith’s calf injury is complicated

Alex Smith is battling a calf injury that may sound minor, but any issue the Washington quarterback has with his surgically repaired right leg is anything but. That is why he missed last week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks and may not be able to face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Smith’s injury has been described as a calf strain, but the problem is he doesn’t have as much calf muscle in his right leg as the average person. As Chris Mortensen notes, a portion of Smith’s right calf was relocated as part of the numerous surgeries he had following his devastating leg injury in 2018.

Alex Smith's calf strain is about functionality, more challenging because half that calf was used in the muscle transplant to cover his front leg as chronicled by @Stephania_ESPN in #Project11 on @E60. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 27, 2020

That is yet another reminder of everything Smith went through to somehow get back on the field. Every injury he sustains is naturally more concerning, which is why there was such a big reaction when his leg was all bloodied earlier this month.

Any questions about Smith’s toughness have been answered with his multiple surgeries and long road back to playing. He simply has to deal with some things that other players don’t, and his lingering calf issue falls under that umbrella.