Alex Smith explains why taking his first hit in return ‘felt good’

Few quarterbacks really enjoy getting hit, but Alex Smith didn’t mind it that much on Sunday.

Smith made his return to the field for the first time in nearly two years after Washington starter Kyle Allen was knocked out of the game in the second quarter. After the game, Smith admitted that taking his first hit felt “good” and even made him feel more comfortable in the game.

“I’ve been waiting on that for a long time,” Smith said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “The first one felt good. It’s nice to know that you’re fine and … knock the cobwebs off so to speak.”

Smith suffered a spiral fracture in his leg on Nov. 18, 2018. The severity of the injury threatened his career, and the fact that he’s still able to play at all is remarkable. He wasn’t great, going 9/17 for 37 yards, but getting on the field at all counts as an accomplishment for him.

The 36-year-old veteran appears to be headed back to the bench as long as Allen is healthy.