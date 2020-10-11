Ron Rivera clarifies Washington QB situation amid Kyle Allen questions

The Washington Football Team’s quarterback situation seems murky, but coach Ron Rivera has a clear idea of where things stand.

Kyle Allen left Sunday’s game late in the second quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit, leading to Alex Smith’s return to the field. Smith didn’t get much going, and after the game, Rivera confirmed that Allen is still his starter if healthy.

Ron Rivera says if Kyle Allen is healthy next week he will be the starter. Not Alex Smith. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 11, 2020

Allen could have returned to Sunday’s game, but Rivera said he was concerned about Allen taking another shot to the head and opted against it.

There was talk that Washington wants to eventually make Smith its starter. This would be a golden opportunity for Rivera to do so, but for now, he’s declining.