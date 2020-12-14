Ron Rivera gives encouraging Alex Smith injury update

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera did not make Alex Smith’s injury issues sound extremely serious after Sunday’s win.

Smith sat out the second half of Washington’s win over San Francisco with right leg issues. He was replaced by Dwayne Haskins, who was able to guide the team to the victory.

Rivera said Smith was experiencing tightness and muscle soreness when pushing off on the leg, according to Megan Plain of WTKR. However, Rivera added that Smith could have played if it were an emergency.

Rivera added that Haskins is “showing growth,” and the team will prepare for next week’s game against Seattle with that in mind, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports.

Any time Smith is having issues with his surgically repaired right leg, it’s at least slightly worrisome. That said, this doesn’t sound like anything close to a worst-case scenario.

This isn’t the first scare Smith has had this season.