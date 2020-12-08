 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, December 7, 2020

Alex Smith has bloody leg after being cleated against Steelers

December 7, 2020
by Larry Brown

Alex Smith bloody leg

Alex Smith did his version of Curt Schilling during Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

FOX showed Smith on the sideline with a bloody pant leg with about two minutes left before halftime. Smith was treated by the team’s trainers and had the bloody area taped up so he could remain in the game.

Replays showed that Smith had the side of his leg cleated by a lineman who was pushed back into him.

The bloody sock image reminded many of Curt Schilling’s famous “bloody sock game” in the 2004 ALCS for the Red Sox against the Yankees.

Smith has provided some much-needed stability to Washington’s quarterback position. And while he may not produce the same heroics as Schilling, Smith has shown he’ll play through darn near anything.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus