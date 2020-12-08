Alex Smith has bloody leg after being cleated against Steelers

Alex Smith did his version of Curt Schilling during Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

FOX showed Smith on the sideline with a bloody pant leg with about two minutes left before halftime. Smith was treated by the team’s trainers and had the bloody area taped up so he could remain in the game.

Alex Smith bleeding around his left ankle. He appeared to be "cleated" on previous drive. It is not his surgically repaired leg. pic.twitter.com/0nUNky71GZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 7, 2020

Replays showed that Smith had the side of his leg cleated by a lineman who was pushed back into him.

The bloody sock image reminded many of Curt Schilling’s famous “bloody sock game” in the 2004 ALCS for the Red Sox against the Yankees.

Alex Smith is even crushing old iconic photographs in terms of overall impact. pic.twitter.com/j36ikgEoK9 — Schlasser (@UrinatingTree) December 7, 2020

Smith has provided some much-needed stability to Washington’s quarterback position. And while he may not produce the same heroics as Schilling, Smith has shown he’ll play through darn near anything.