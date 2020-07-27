Alex Smith likely to begin training camp on active/PUP list

Alex Smith reached a major milestone recently when doctors cleared him to resume all football activities, but the Washington quarterback is not returning to the practice field with his teammates just yet.

Smith is expected to begin training camp on the active/PUP list, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. That means he will be able to take part in team meetings and be around the facilities but cannot practice.

Washington QB Alex Smith has his physical today, and the expectation is he’ll start camp on the active/PUP list, per me and @RapSheet. The smart decision to preserve their options and let him ramp up. Remarkable he’s even made it this far. Still a process, but this is a big step. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2020

Players who are placed on the physically unable to perform list before or during training camp can be removed at any time. If Washington decides to place Smith on the reserve/PUP list for Week 1, he then must sit out at least the first six weeks of the season.

The fact that Smith has been cleared for football activities is remarkable in and of itself. The 36-year-old suffered a tibia and fibula fracture during Washington’s loss to Houston on Nov. 18, 2018. Not only was he carted off the field after having his leg broken, but he suffered a spiral fracture that caused more complications. On top of all that, Smith had a serious infection that threatened his career.

While Washington is committed to Dwayne Haskins as its starter, having Smith in the mix could be valuable for them.