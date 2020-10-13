Alex Smith explains why he’s waiting to reach out to Dak Prescott

There may not be an active quarterback who knows more about severe injuries than Alex Smith. One would expect the Washington veteran to have some thoughts on what happened to his Dallas Cowboys counterpart Dak Prescott.

Smith does want to talk to Prescott, and thinks he can help the Cowboys quarterback after Sunday’s ankle injury. However, Smith has a good reason for giving it some time first, which he shared on Tuesday’s “The Dan Patrick Show.”

“I feel like I’ve become a little bit of an expert with the lower leg, so I knew it looked like his ankle immediately,” Smith said, via Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk. “For me, yeah, I’ve been thinking about him a lot. I’ve checked up on him through our mutual friends to see how he’s doing. I thought a lot about shooting him a text, but part of me also didn’t want to scare the hell out of him by shooting him a text and getting him thinking he might be headed down this road. I’ll let the infection risk kind of get out of the way and hopefully reach out here soon.”

Smith’s injury was far more severe than Prescott’s ankle injury appears to be. That’s the good news. Smith is playing it safe, and you can’t blame him for that.

Smith isn’t the only one looking to share some insights with the Cowboys quarterback.