Gordon Hayward sends message to Dak Prescott after injury

Dak Prescott’s injury elicited a lot of reactions from around the sports world, but one noteworthy one actually comes from the NBA.

Gordon Hayward infamously broke his tibia and dislocated his ankle in his Boston Celtics debut in 2017. He worked his way back from that injury, and on Tuesday, offered to talk to Prescott and help him mentally.

After my injury, hearing from @Yg_Trece, a guy who had been through it, made a huge difference. @dak, if there's anything I can do to help, don't hesitate to reach out. You're not alone! — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) October 13, 2020

Hayward cites the help he got from Paul George, who also broke his leg during a USA Basketball scrimmage in August 2014.

Prescott had numerous well-wishers around the NFL. They’re in other sports as well, and Prescott may well take Hayward up on his offer.