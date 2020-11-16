Alex Smith studied film on Philip Rivers for funny reason

Alex Smith made his first NFL start on Sunday since his devastating 2018 leg injury, and the quarterback is clearly less mobile than he was earlier in his career. In order to adjust to that style of play, Smith is trying to do his best Philip Rivers impression.

During the FOX broadcast of Sunday’s game between Washington and the Detroit Lions, it was revealed that Smith has been watching film of Rivers to learn how to not rely on making plays with his legs.

That may sound insulting, but Smith obviously didn’t mean it in a negative way. Smith was a lot more mobile before his devastating leg injury. Rivers has always been a pocket passer, so it makes sense that Smith is studying film of the Indianapolis Colts quarterback. It’s more about Smith needing to change his style of play than him saying Rivers is a statue in the pocket.

Smith didn’t throw a touchdown pass in Sunday’s 30-27 loss to Detroit, but he completed 38/55 passes for 390 yards and did not throw an interception, either. With Kyle Allen injured and Dwayne Haskins’ future with Washington in doubt, Smith is basically the only show in town. The 36-year-old’s only shot at extending his NFL career is to adjust to standing in the pocket and making throws.