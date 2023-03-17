Allen Lazard sends great tweet after signing with Jets

Allen Lazard agreed to a deal with the New York Jets this week, but the veteran wide receiver was quick to remind everyone that he did not base his free-agent decision solely on Aaron Rodgers.

Signing with the Jets has allowed Lazard to reunite with former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who will serve in that role for New York now after his brief tenure as the head coach of the Denver Broncos. On Thursday night, Lazard shared a funny Paul Rudd meme on Twitter and said it was a representation of “me and Hackett at dinner rn.”

Me and Hackett at dinner rn pic.twitter.com/4cooVS43wa — Allen Lazard (@AllenLazard) March 17, 2023

The meme, which stems from Rudd’s appearance on the popular “Hot Ones” show, was very appropriate. If you had told Hackett and Lazard in 2021 that they would be working together with the Jets in two years, they probably would have laughed.

Lazard almost certainly signed with the Jets because he wants to keep playing with Rodgers, though that deal is not done yet. If and when it is finalized, the big reunion in New York can officially begin.