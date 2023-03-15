 Skip to main content
Ex-ESPN host provides new update on Aaron Rodgers trade

March 15, 2023
by Grey Papke
Aaron Rodgers with his helmet on

Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former ESPN host Trey Wingo provided another update on where things stand in trade talks between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In an appearance on Pro Football Network, Wingo dismissed suggestions that there would be much of a holdup in talks between the Packers and Jets. Wingo said the deal is already “99 percent” done, and does not expect further issues.

Wingo gained plenty of attention on Monday when he reported that Rodgers to the Jets was a done deal. While he was the first to go forward with the firm indication that Rodgers wanted the trade to New York, the deal obviously has not been fully concluded.

There have been varying reports regarding what the Packers actually want in a Rodgers trade, though most indications have been that they are not looking for a massive haul. It would be a surprise if the two sides could not sort something out given what appears to be at stake here.

