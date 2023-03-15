Ex-ESPN host provides new update on Aaron Rodgers trade

Former ESPN host Trey Wingo provided another update on where things stand in trade talks between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In an appearance on Pro Football Network, Wingo dismissed suggestions that there would be much of a holdup in talks between the Packers and Jets. Wingo said the deal is already “99 percent” done, and does not expect further issues.

Trey Wingo on @PFN365 talking about where things stand with the #Jets and #Packers “People are saying this will take a long time. That’s not accurate. 99% of this deal is in place.” — Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) March 15, 2023

Wingo gained plenty of attention on Monday when he reported that Rodgers to the Jets was a done deal. While he was the first to go forward with the firm indication that Rodgers wanted the trade to New York, the deal obviously has not been fully concluded.

There have been varying reports regarding what the Packers actually want in a Rodgers trade, though most indications have been that they are not looking for a massive haul. It would be a surprise if the two sides could not sort something out given what appears to be at stake here.