Report: Allen Robinson still has ‘significant gap’ with Bears in contract talks

The Chicago Bears and wide receiver Allen Robinson are once again talking about a contract, but it does not sound like anything is close to getting done.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bears and Robinson have begun negotiations again on a long-term contract. However, the two sides are still facing significant distance in talks.

After a tumultuous week that saw Allen Robinson delete references to his team on social media, the #Bears & the star WR resumed contract talks, sources say. There is still a significant gap to close to finish it before kickoff but the #ExtendAR movement of support gains momentum. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2020

It has been a strange week for Robinson. The 27-year-old is in the final season of his contract with the Bears, and clearly wants a new deal. However, negotiations seemed to go south this week, and Robinson had to deny that he’d asked for a trade.

Robinson caught 98 passes for 1,147 yards in 2019. He’s looking for a raise from the $14 million he’s slated to make in 2020.