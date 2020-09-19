 Skip to main content
Report: Allen Robinson still has ‘significant gap’ with Bears in contract talks

September 19, 2020
by Grey Papke

Allen Robinson

The Chicago Bears and wide receiver Allen Robinson are once again talking about a contract, but it does not sound like anything is close to getting done.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bears and Robinson have begun negotiations again on a long-term contract. However, the two sides are still facing significant distance in talks.

It has been a strange week for Robinson. The 27-year-old is in the final season of his contract with the Bears, and clearly wants a new deal. However, negotiations seemed to go south this week, and Robinson had to deny that he’d asked for a trade.

Robinson caught 98 passes for 1,147 yards in 2019. He’s looking for a raise from the $14 million he’s slated to make in 2020.

