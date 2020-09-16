 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 16, 2020

Allen Robinson addresses talk that he wants to be traded

September 16, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson may be unhappy with his contract situation, but any talk about the star wide receiver wanting the Chicago Bears to trade him seems premature.

Robinson spoke with the media on Wednesday about the reports claiming he has asked the Bears to trade him. While he refused to get into details of the contract negotiations, he said he is still committed to the Bears and the city of Chicago.

“My heart and spirit has never wavered as far as the city of Chicago and playing for this organization,” Robinson said, via ESPN’s Field Yates.

Both Robinson and Bears head coach Matt Nagy also said they had a productive conversation in which they cleared the air.

The talk of Robinson wanting out of Chicago certainly did not come out of nowhere. Robinson made it a point to scrub all mentions of the Bears from his social media accounts, which made it easy to connect the dots.

Robinson is in the final year of a three-year deal he signed with Chicago back in 2018. He is making $14 million this season, which is well below the top-paid players at his position. You can understand why he wants an extension following a season in which he caught 98 passes for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns.

Nagy’s comments seemed to indicate the Bears plan to work out a new deal with Robinson, but time will tell.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus