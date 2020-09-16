Allen Robinson addresses talk that he wants to be traded

Allen Robinson may be unhappy with his contract situation, but any talk about the star wide receiver wanting the Chicago Bears to trade him seems premature.

Robinson spoke with the media on Wednesday about the reports claiming he has asked the Bears to trade him. While he refused to get into details of the contract negotiations, he said he is still committed to the Bears and the city of Chicago.

“My heart and spirit has never wavered as far as the city of Chicago and playing for this organization,” Robinson said, via ESPN’s Field Yates.

Both Robinson and Bears head coach Matt Nagy also said they had a productive conversation in which they cleared the air.

Allen Robinson on if he expects to finish the season with the Bears… “Yeah I would say so.” Says on the situation overall, “I’ve talked to Ryan, I’ve talked to Coach Nagy. We’re in the clear with that.” Did not answer/confirm whether or not he asked for a trade. — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) September 16, 2020

.@ChicagoBears HC Matt Nagy says that he and Allen Robinson had a really, really good talk. That he wants to be here, the team wants him to be here. Says there is zero concern. Says, “Our players realize the history we have here in re: to taking care of guys.” — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) September 16, 2020

The talk of Robinson wanting out of Chicago certainly did not come out of nowhere. Robinson made it a point to scrub all mentions of the Bears from his social media accounts, which made it easy to connect the dots.

Robinson is in the final year of a three-year deal he signed with Chicago back in 2018. He is making $14 million this season, which is well below the top-paid players at his position. You can understand why he wants an extension following a season in which he caught 98 passes for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns.

Nagy’s comments seemed to indicate the Bears plan to work out a new deal with Robinson, but time will tell.