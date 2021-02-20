Allen Robinson reveals what he is looking for in free agency

Wide receiver Allen Robinson is set to become one of the most sought-after free agents on the market this offseason, but it sounds like only a few teams will be able to offer him the situation he’s looking for.

Robinson made clear that his goal is to eventually be a Hall of Fame wide receiver, and to do that, he feels that he has to join a contender and play in big games.

“I’m still on the hunt to be a Hall-of-Fame receiver,” Robinson told Tyler Dunne of Go Long. “That’s definitely important to me, as far as being able to play my best this next part — the prime of my career. That’s what it’s about. It’s about being able to play your best, being able to play meaningful games, being able to compete for a Super Bowl.”

Robinson made it sound like he was ready to move on from the Chicago Bears as well. He said the organization has not spoken to him about a new contract since the end of the season. While he voiced his affection for the city and the fans, he added that “unfortunately, those aren’t the things that weigh the most in a situation like this.”

The Bears have dragged their feet on retaining Robinson, and look to have blown the chance to retain him based on what he’s said recently. It’s hard to figure why the team was so slow in trying to get something done with a player who posted his second consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season with the Bears, but it looks likely to cost them the player.