Allen Robinson has telling quote regarding future with Bears

Wide receiver Allen Robinson is headed for free agency, and he continues to suggest that he’s ready to move on from the Chicago Bears.

Robinson said Monday that he was leaving the door open to returning to Chicago. However, he also made it clear that he felt something should have been done by now if the Bears really wanted to keep him.

“I personally feel like we had an opportunity to be able to get something done over the past 365 days,” Robinson said, via Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.

This won’t come as a shock for those who have followed Robinson all season. The veteran receiver has hinted at unhappiness with the Bears on multiple occasions, and he’s right that a contract extension probably should have been done by now if it was going to happen. At this point, leaving the organization seems the likeliest scenario.

Robinson caught a career-high 102 passes for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns in 2020. The 27-year-old would be a highly-coveted free agent on the open market.