Alvin Kamara absent from Saints camp due to contract dispute?

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is not in camp right now, and the absence is not excused.

Kamara is absent due to dissatisfaction with his contract, according to reporting from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Saints' RB Alvin Kamara has had an unexcused absence from training camp the past three days and it is believe to be contract related, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2020

Kamara is in the final season of his rookie deal. His base salary for 2020 is a modest $2.1 million, and he would become a free agent after the season.

Those numbers are way below what Kamara would be earning based on his production. That’s especially true when you consider the injuries he’s played through. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler with 37 total touchdowns over three seasons. Still, he’s never voiced frustration with his contract before. This would constitute an abrupt shift, and bears watching going forward.