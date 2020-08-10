Alvin Kamara says he played through significant knee injury in 2019

Alvin Kamara remained productive for the New Orleans Saints last year despite not erupting the way many expected him to in his third NFL season, and the star running back had a pretty good reason for not shattering any records.

While speaking with the media on Monday, Kamara revealed that he played through a significant knee injury for the majority of last season. The 25-year-old said he “tore up my knee” in Week 6.

It’s possible Kamara had a torn meniscus, which is an injury players have played through in the past. Fortunately, he did have to undergo surgery and says he is back to full strength.

Kamara still managed to amass more than 1,300 yards from scrimmage in 2019 and make his third straight Pro Bowl, but that was actually a down year for the standards he has established. He made reference earlier this offseason to how he played on “one leg” last year and issued a warning to the rest of the NFL. If Kamara stays healthy this season, expect big things.