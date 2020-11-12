Alvin Kamara has funny quote about Taysom Hill being predictable

Is there any concern that teams might start to pick up what the New Orleans Saints are doing when Taysom Hill is in the game? Alvin Kamara certainly doesn’t think so.

Kamara dismissed any concerns about Hill’s usage along with or instead of Drew Brees becoming predictable on Thursday with an amusing quote.

“They can know what’s coming but they still gotta stop it,” Kamara said, via Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. “When Drew’s in there the know there’s a chance he might throw it. S–t.”

Kamara makes a fair point. Sean Payton is a creative enough coach that this probably doesn’t come as a huge concern. The Saints have a lot of different looks, and both Brees and Hill have the necessary talent to keep defenses on their toes.

Remember, Hill knows what he wants out of his role. Worries about predictability are almost certainly overstated.