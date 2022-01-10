Alvin Kamara shares message for Saints fans after season ends

Alvin Kamara shares a positive message for New Orleans Saints fans after the team’s season came to an end on Sunday.

The Saints beat the Falcons 30-20 in Week 18 to end the year with a winning record at 9-8, though it wasn’t enough to make the postseason. Kamara told the fans that the season was a “wild ride.” He said he appreciated the fans and had love for them.

Preciate y’all #SaintsNation ⚜️⚜️ This season was a wild ride! Love always❤️ — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) January 10, 2022

The Saints had an injury at the quarterback position on Sunday and utilized Kamara extra. He rushed 30 times for 146 yards.

The Saints saw Jameis Winston get hurt during the season and then backup Taysom Hill dealt with injuries. New Orleans even played Ian Book at QB due to COVID issues.

Finishing 9-8 given all the circumstances this season was an impressive accomplishment for New Orleans, even if the season did not culminate in a postseason berth.

Photo: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports