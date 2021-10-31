Jameis Winston carted off with injury after horse collar tackle

Jameis Winston was carted off with an injury during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans.

Winston scrambled on a second down play early in the second quarter against Tampa Bay and was brought down from behind by Devin White on a horse collar tackle.

I hope Jameis Winston is ok…🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ONFUbH9t2u — George Jarjour (@GeorgeOnTap) October 31, 2021

Jameis Winston had to be helped off the field after this play. Trevor Siemian is now under center for the #Saints pic.twitter.com/BY6HrhzvRk — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 31, 2021

Winston left the game and was replaced by Trevor Siemian.

The Saints starting quarterback received attention in the medical tent on the sideline. He was later taken away on a cart with a left leg injury.

Based on what he saw on the TV, former Chargers team trainer David Chao speculated that Winston has a high ankle sprain.