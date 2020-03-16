Amari Cooper getting $100 million deal from Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are keeping the band together.

Amari Cooper is getting a 5-year, $100 million contract from the Cowboys to remain with them, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The deal reportedly includes $60 million guaranteed. Schefter says the Cowboys had to beat out competition from the Washington Redskins to retain Cooper.

Cooper has always wanted to stay with the Cowboys, but there were questions about whether they would be able to give him the contract he sought. Dallas has come through on that front, as they should have.

Since acquiring Cooper from the Raiders in a 2018 trade, Dallas’ passing offense has taken off. Cooper has 14 touchdowns in 25 games with the Cowboys and had 79 catches for 1,189 yards last season. Dak Prescott has been at his best when being able to throw to a healthy Cooper.

The Cowboys now have Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott signed long-term among their key offensive playmakers. They have franchise-tagged Prescott and still have until July to reach a long-term deal with their quarterback.