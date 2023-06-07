Amari Cooper responds to Deshaun Watson’s WR recruiting pitch

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has made no secret of his desire to see the Cleveland Browns add former teammate DeAndre Hopkins to the fold. One might think, however, that Cleveland’s current No. 1 wide receiver might not love hearing that publicly.

Amari Cooper said Wednesday, however, that he thinks he and Hopkins are two different players that would complement each other nicely.

“Yeah, I mean there’s more than one way to skin a cat,” Cooper said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I think our skill sets are a little different, but we both get the job done. With DeAndre, he’s pretty unstoppable with the way he uses his hands and his body to position himself well to make the catch. So it will be pretty good.

“I didn’t see (Watson say that), but who wouldn’t? DeAndre has been a very great player in this league. Obviously they have a lot of chemistry. If I was him, I’d want the same thing.”

Cooper would presumably get plenty of targets even if the Browns were to bring in Hopkins. Even though Cleveland was pretty underwhelming offensively in 2022, Donovan Peoples-Jones managed 839 receiving yards, and tight end David Njoku contributed 628.

Watson has been open about his desire to see Hopkins join the Browns. Cleveland will, however, have to fend off interest from elsewhere to land him