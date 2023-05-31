 Skip to main content
Deshaun Watson answers whether he would want to team up with DeAndre Hopkins

May 30, 2023
by Larry Brown
Deshaun Watson on the practice field

Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs a play during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins teamed up for four seasons on the Houston Texans and enjoyed quite a bit of success together. So it’s no surprise that Watson would love to team up with Hopkins again — this time on a different team.

Hopkins is now a free agent after being cut by the Arizona Cardinals. He is exploring his options and may be looking at a few AFC contenders as his next team. And Watson, who is with the Browns, is hoping Hopkins will come to Cleveland.

“Me and D-Hop, we just naturally talk,” Watson said of Hopkins Tuesday from a Browns charity golf event. “We’ve been talking since the Houston days. … He’s always been a brother of mine. … Our connection, our relationship has always been great. … Of course, we would love to have him. He knows that.”

Watson believes the Browns check all the boxes that would interest Hopkins.

Hopkins turns 31 in a week. He had 64 catches for 717 yards and 3 touchdowns in nine games last season with Arizona. He had 42 catches for 572 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2021.

Hopkins has not been playing full seasons nor putting up huge stats the last few years. There are some questions about how much of a difference-maker he remains. But we know what Watson thinks of his ex-teammate. Whether he can convince the Browns’ front office to sign Hopkins — and whether Hopkins would choose Cleveland over other teams — are different questions.

