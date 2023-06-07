DeAndre Hopkins set for visit with AFC contender

DeAndre Hopkins has his first official free agent visit lined up.

The wide receiver will visit with the Tennessee Titans next week, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Hopkins has a connection to Titans coach Mike Vrabel, as the two were together with the Houston Texans.

— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 7, 2023

The Titans could certainly use some experience at the wide receiver position. Treylon Burks is No. 1 on the depth chart, but beyond that, the team will be leaning on more unproven talents like Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Hopkins would give Ryan Tannehill a veteran target who has put up big numbers recently, and could give the offense more of an aerial threat.

Hopkins has largely been linked with other teams so far, and the Titans have not come up much. Them getting the first visit, however, signals that they are a serious contender to land him.

Injuries and a suspension have limited Hopkins over the past two seasons, though he did still manage 717 receiving yards and three touchdowns in just nine games in 2022 with Arizona. The 31-year-old played his last full campaign in 2020, which saw him make 115 catches for 1,407 yards with six touchdowns.