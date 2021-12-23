Amari Cooper hints at frustration with role on Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have a number of quality receivers, but Amari Cooper came into the year widely recognized as the team’s No. 1. He clearly wants to be treated like it, too.

Cooper on Thursday said he’d like more targets in the Dallas offense, suggesting that the team would benefit by getting him the ball in key situations.

Amari Cooper would like more opportunities to get the ball. “But that’s not something I can really control. I do think there’s a benefit in me getting the ball in those important situations, like red zone, 3rd down, because I know what I’m gonna do. I’m just going to stay ready.” pic.twitter.com/6kaj0CAIi6 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 23, 2021

Cooper only has one game with more than five targets in his last five. He caught a modest two passes on five targets in the team’s win over the New York Giants, and both his target and reception numbers are down from 2020. Part of that is because the Cowboys still feature the running game a decent amount, but Cooper might have a point about his target share. Both CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz have more targets than Cooper, though the wide receiver has missed a few games this year.

Star receivers are always going to want the ball more, but Cooper doesn’t seem like he’s going to be a problem in terms of demanding it. The bigger issue right now may be with the quarterback, at least if you ask some around the organization.

Photo: Aug 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper workouts prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports