Jerry Jones offers honest take on Dak Prescott’s play

The Dallas Cowboys came away with wins in their last two games despite Dak Prescott not playing all that well, but they will almost certainly need the quarterback to be better down the stretch. Jerry Jones is not hiding from that.

In his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday, Jones was asked if he believes Prescott is in a slump. He called that a “fair” assessment but said it is a complicated question. Jones also said the Cowboys’ offense has slipped a bit in recent weeks.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on Dak Prescott: "I don't want to say (it's a) slump, but that's probably fair. It's such a multifaceted evaluation. I would say that our offense is definitely away from where we were 5-6 weeks ago. … Yes, he is (healthy). He'll figure it out." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 14, 2021

Jones mentioned that the Cowboys looked better several weeks ago, which led to a follow-up question about Prescott’s health. The 28-year-old missed time earlier this season with a calf injury. He also had a shoulder issue at the start of the season and underwent ankle surgery last year. Despite all that, Jones insists Prescott is healthy.

Since he returned from the calf injury on Nov. 7, Prescott has thrown just eight touchdown passes compared to six interceptions in six games. The Cowboys are 3-3 during that stretch.

Prescott had a strong message for Dallas’ critics after a dominant win last month. He and the team’s offense have not played all that well since. Fortunately, they’re three games ahead of Washington in a weak NFC East division.

The Cowboys have gotten away with the inconsistent play thus far. Jones knows they could be looking at another early postseason exit if it continues.

Photo: Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports