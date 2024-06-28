Amari Cooper has honest comment about his contract situation

Amari Cooper did not attend mandatory minicamp with the Cleveland Browns earlier this month, and it seems clearer than ever now that his absence was contract-related.

Cooper is entering the final year of a 5-year, $100 million contract he signed in 2020 as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the star wide receiver’s absence from minicamp was unexcused, though Stefanski would not confirm whether Cooper is seeking a new contract.

In a friendly conversation earlier this week, Cooper seemed to confirm it himself. Gambling personality Betr JoJo challenged Cooper to a foot race, and Cooper declined. The veteran receiver said he cannot afford to suffer an injury like a pulled hamstring since he is “trying to get paid this year.”

“I’m trying to get paid this year,” – Amari Cooper (Via @betr) pic.twitter.com/7DgBIPGpzV — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 25, 2024

While the conversation was just friendly banter, it probably gave a glimpse into Cooper’s mindset.

Cooper turned 30 earlier this month, so this might be his last chance to sign a lucrative long-term deal. It would be risky for him to play out the final year of his current contract without more financial security in place.

Cooper likely feels he is in a position of strength, too. He had a career-best 1,250 receiving yards with 5 touchdowns in 15 games last season. He had 1,160 receiving yards and a career-high 9 touchdowns in 17 games the year before. With no guaranteed money remaining on his current contract, it is hardly a surprise that Cooper wants the Browns to show more commitment to him.