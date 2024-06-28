 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 28, 2024

Amari Cooper has honest comment about his contract situation

June 28, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Amari Cooper ready to catch a ball

Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Amari Cooper did not attend mandatory minicamp with the Cleveland Browns earlier this month, and it seems clearer than ever now that his absence was contract-related.

Cooper is entering the final year of a 5-year, $100 million contract he signed in 2020 as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the star wide receiver’s absence from minicamp was unexcused, though Stefanski would not confirm whether Cooper is seeking a new contract.

In a friendly conversation earlier this week, Cooper seemed to confirm it himself. Gambling personality Betr JoJo challenged Cooper to a foot race, and Cooper declined. The veteran receiver said he cannot afford to suffer an injury like a pulled hamstring since he is “trying to get paid this year.”

While the conversation was just friendly banter, it probably gave a glimpse into Cooper’s mindset.

Cooper turned 30 earlier this month, so this might be his last chance to sign a lucrative long-term deal. It would be risky for him to play out the final year of his current contract without more financial security in place.

Cooper likely feels he is in a position of strength, too. He had a career-best 1,250 receiving yards with 5 touchdowns in 15 games last season. He had 1,160 receiving yards and a career-high 9 touchdowns in 17 games the year before. With no guaranteed money remaining on his current contract, it is hardly a surprise that Cooper wants the Browns to show more commitment to him.

Article Tags

Amari CooperCleveland Browns
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus