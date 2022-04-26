Amazon reportedly wants notable change to NFL calendar

Amazon’s acquisition of “Thursday Night Football” gives them a seat at the NFL table, and they’re looking for even more options to broadcast games. One of those options could mean a notable change to the league’s schedule.

Amazon is interested in airing an NFL game on Black Friday, according to Peter King of Football Morning in America. Amazon is eager to use that possibility as a way to draw even more people to its website on the day after Thanksgiving, which is regarded as the biggest shopping day of the year.

Amazon is reportedly willing to pay a huge sum for the game, with King reporting a sum of between $70 million and $100 million, similar to the cost of a wild card playoff game.

There is some opposition within the league to the proposal, as it would require two teams to play on three- or four-days rest twice in one season. For that reason, the NFL may put off a Black Friday game until the 2023 season.

The website is showing itself to be a significant factor in the NFL, having brought in a big name broadcast team for its Thursday games. This would be another instance of them flexing their muscle with the league.