Amazon made embarrassing mistake while talking about Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was featured on Amazon’s NFL broadcast on Thursday. The moment was surprising because the Bills were not playing in the game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars took on the New Orleans Saints in Week 7 of “Thursday Night Football.” During the pregame panel discussion, NFL analyst and former player Andrew Whitworth spoke about the value of Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen, who obviously shares the same name as the Bills QB.

The Amazon broadcast accidentally flashed a clip of the wrong Josh Allen as Whitworth talked about the Jaguars Pro Bowler.

“I really think when you talk about [the Jaguars], I look at Josh Allen. This is the guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars…,” Whitworth said before realizing the error.

“Not that Josh Allen. That’s the wrong Josh Allen, guys. I’m sorry. We’ll get back to the real Josh Allen that plays for this Jacksonville Jaguars team,” Whitworth followed.

The Jaguars linebacker did eventually get his moment on camera. Allen quoted Maximus from the 2000 movie “Gladiator” during the broadcast after Jacksonville scored a defensive touchdown.

“Are you not entertained?” asked Allen.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? This @Jaguars defense is on a roll. 😤 pic.twitter.com/cWKK1N7t8e — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 20, 2023

The Jaguars’ Allen has historically gotten the better of the Bills QB when their teams have met. Jacksonville defeated Buffalo 25-20 earlier this month when the teams matched up in London. The two Josh Allens also faced off in 2021, when the Jaguars edge rusher recorded his first and only interception off his namesake.