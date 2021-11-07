Jaguars’ Josh Allen has monster day against Bills’ Josh Allen

In Sunday’s battle of Josh Allens, the defensive lineman got the better of the quarterback in a big way.

Sunday’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills meant Jacksonville defensive lineman Josh Allen would square off against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. That alone was a funny curiosity, but it didn’t really mean all that much unless the two managed to interact.

They certainly did that. Late in the second quarter, Allen the quarterback was the victim of a sack by Allen the defensive lineman.

It got even better at the end of the third quarter. The Bills quarterback was put under heavy pressure and made an ill-advised throw that was picked off by — you guessed it — Josh Allen. To top it all off, it was the defensive lineman’s first career interception.

JOSH ALLEN INTERCEPTS JOSH ALLEN. 😱😱😱 📺: #BUFvsJAX on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/khMlsifwbs — NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2021

Allen the lineman managed to cap off his monster day by recovering a fourth quarter fumble by Allen the quarterback.

JOSH ALLEN RECOVERS A JOSH ALLEN FUMBLE. Did that just happen?! @JoshAllen41_ 📺: #BUFvsJAX on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/M03DfbpD4L — NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2021

If you think this made a bit of history, you would be correct. The Allen-on-Allen sack was a first since the NFL started tracking the stat. It’s a safe assumption the same goes for the interception and fumble recovery.

Josh Allen just sacked Josh Allen. It's the first time a player has sacked a QB with the same name since the @NFL started counting sacks in 1982. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 7, 2021

Buffalo’s Allen has become a household name and an MVP candidate at quarterback, in part because of some of his highlight-reel plays. Jacksonville’s Allen is a pretty good player in his own right, however. He had 10.5 sacks as a rookie, and he’s up to 5.5 sacks this season. He’s turning into a quality pass rusher.