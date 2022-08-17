 Skip to main content
Lions WR has memorized each receiver drafted ahead of him

August 17, 2022
by Grey Papke
Amon-Ra St. Brown warming up

Oct 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warms up before an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has a unique motivational tactic stemming from his NFL Draft experience.

St. Brown, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was the 17th wide receiver drafted in his class. The former USC standout certainly thinks that was a mistake, and is so motivated by it, he has memorized every single wide receiver drafted ahead of him.

St. Brown proved this was no joke in an episode of “Hard Knocks,” where he even rattled off where the other receivers went to school.

This is a similar tactic to the one a certain NBA star used when he was drafted in the second round. Obviously, that worked out for him, and it seems to be fueling St. Brown as well.

The Lions certainly have to be happy with how things have worked out for St. Brown so far. The 22-year-old has become a key part of the Detroit offense, catching 92 passes for 912 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie in 2021.

